Newcleus Names Sean Kelly as Executive Director of Qualified Plans

Newcleus, a company that designs, administers, and services creative compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies announced that Sean Kelly will join the company as Executive Director of Qualified Plans.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sean to our team," said Daniel Barbaree, President & CEO of Newcleus. "His extensive experience in sales management and the retirement industry make him an essential addition to our team. Sean will be a crucial player in managing the qualified plan sales strategy and leadership vision at Newcleus. His leadership ability and passion for the company will be a major asset to the company."
"I am excited and energized to build a new qualified plan division for such an innovative firm like Newcleus! I believe there are tremendous growth opportunities as well as synergies between both qualified and non-qualified plan teams that will raise the bar in the industry. We will see Newcleus emerge as a leader in the qualified plan market. The team of professionals at Newcleus is phenomenal and I'm humbled and privileged to join and lead this firm to the forefront of the industry."
Kelly is an executive leader with extensive retirement industry experience that demonstrates comprehensive experience in sales management, practice management consulting, product development, business planning, wholesaling, client relationship management, training, operations and retirement plan sales/administration. Most recently, Sean was a Senior Director at Broadridge where he led the Enterprise sales efforts for Fi360 in the Eastern US and was a Vice President and Head of RIA Custody Sales in the Global Markets Division at Goldman Sachs. There, he expanded and led a sales team delivering innovative custodial platform solutions to RIA firms, Institutional Asset Management firms, and Broker/Dealers.
He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island and has held several senior leadership positions in the financial industry during his career. Kelly has had tremendous success in his roles as a leader, resulting in several passionate, team-oriented and results-driven teams."
About Newcleus
Newcleus powers financial institutions and their employees by designing and administering secure compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies. We have created a team, a culture, and technology that ensures that all clients receive exceptional service and a greater return on their investment. We've designed our software to successfully manage our client's investments in a way that is customizable to their needs. We produce, research, and share thought leadership articles with our client base and community. We analyze trending information and survey experts in our field to provide our 750+ clients with the most cutting-edge solutions in the marketplace.
