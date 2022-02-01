Top Workplaces Names EngageSmart a Winner of the Top Workplace USA 2022 Award

EngageSmart, ((ESMT), the leading provider of vertically focused software solutions for essential tasks and services, has been awarded the Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor by Energage's Top Workplaces. Notably, this recognition comes just a few months after EngageSmart was named to the Top Workplaces lists for Remote Work, Employee Well-being, and Professional Development, in addition to inclusion in the Boston Globe's Top Workplaces list. All of the above awards are administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.
The Top Workplaces USA list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
EngageSmart is a vertical software solutions company raising the standard for the everyday, essential tasks and services that are the building blocks for great customer relationships. The company's culture prioritizes employees' happiness, professional development and autonomy, supplying them with the tools they need to foster delight in each customer interaction, as well.
"Creating a supportive and passionate workplace for our employees is a top priority at EngageSmart, so we're excited to have won this award & be recognized for the culture our team has created," said Kristen Kenny, Chief People Officer at EngageSmart. "Our employees' well-being comes first, so it's rewarding to know that our team enjoys coming to work every day and feels supported in what they do, both professionally and personally."
About EngageSmart:
EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Energage:
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005933/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.