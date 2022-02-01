CPSI to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call

CPSI CPSI, a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
The live broadcast of CPSI's conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cpsi.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health and TruCode LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation's largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.
