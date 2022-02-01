Dominic Cursio Joins Legacy Marketing Group® as National Sales Leader

Legacy Marketing Group, creator and distributor of exclusive, innovative annuity and insurance products, announces that Dominic Cursio has joined the company as National Sales Leader. A 22-year industry veteran, Dominic has spent the bulk of his career working with Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs); insurance carriers; broker-dealers; insurance agents; and, most recently, in the FinTech space. At Legacy, he will be responsible for developing the company's sales strategy, leading its regional and internal sales teams, and establishing and growing relationships with IMOs.

"We are extremely excited about Dominic joining the Legacy team. His insight, talent, and diverse expertise position him well for the role. Add to that his passion not only for our industry but also for serving IMOs, Producers, and consumers, and it became obvious that Dominic was a great choice for National Sales Leader," said Preston Pitts, Legacy President.

A former Vice President of Business Development at Annuities Genius, Dominic is dedicated to the positive advocacy of annuities and growth of the industry. He has also held positions at Simplicity Group, Collabrix, LLC, and the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), all of which broadened his industry experience. Said Dominic, "Legacy Marketing has a proud tradition of integrity and dedication to the financial services industry. It is my honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work with their leadership, sales team, IMOs, Producers, and insurance carriers to provide great financial products to the consumers we all serve."

About Legacy Marketing Group

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial security to generations of Americans. These products are sold exclusively through the company's nationwide network of Independent Marketing Organizations and insurance agents. With almost three decades of industry experience and a full-service, relationship-focused attitude, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent Producer distribution channel. From its beginning in 1993, Legacy's vision has been to create value for IMOs, agents, and consumers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy's passion for innovation and service is a bedrock of the company.

