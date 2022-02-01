Westlake Royal Building Products™ DaVinci® Masterpiece Contractor 2021 Project of the Year Awards Announced

Westlake Royal Building Products™, has announced the four outstanding winners of the 2021 DaVinci® Masterpiece Contractor Project of the Year Awards. Three residential projects and one commercial project from across the country have been chosen to receive the prestigious award. Qualifications for DaVinci Masterpiece Contractors to receive the award include excellence of installation work, outstanding visual impact, and ability of the roofing work to transform the look of a home or commercial project.
The top honors for residential projects are awarded to:
-
Absolute Construction out of Garland, Texas, for replacing the wind- and hail-damaged roof on the home of the Stokoe family with a DaVinci Single-Width Slate roof. The homeowners selected a Castle Gray Cool Roof to reflect the sun away from their Texas home and to help control energy costs.
"Investing in a new roof is a big decision. From start to finish, Daniel Askari and his team from Absolute Construction were a delight to work with. They're professional, courteous and responsive. You couldn't ask for more from a roofing company."
Chris Stokoe - Homeowner
-
Action Roofing out of Santa Barbara, Calif., for reroofing the estate of radio show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the previous roof was literally falling off; now the property has a DaVinci Multi-Width Slate roof in Castle Gray.
"I like how organized, methodical and professional the crew from Action Roofing was related to my roofing project. No wasted time. The project got done quickly, with no mess ever."
Dr. Laura Schlessinger - Homeowner
-
Braswell Construction Group out of Greensboro, Ga., for reroofing the European-style home of Don and Shannon Harvey. The lakeside home was re-roofed as part of a home remodeling project, and now features a DaVinci Multi-Width Slate roof in Smokey Gray.
"Chris Braswell and his team worked efficiently to get the job done. We understand our home's design is not particularly easy for a roofer. However, this crew respected our property and has given us a DaVinci roof that we truly love."
Shannon O'Keefe-Harvey - Homeowner
The commercial project receiving top honors is:
-
Champion Roofing out of Oklahoma City, Okla., for installing DaVinci Single-Width Slate roofing in the European color on the Donald W. Reynolds Complex at Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital. In addition, the Pediatric Medical Rehabilitation Unit and the outpatient pharmacy also received new roofing.
"The team at Champion Roofing is very responsive. They worked with our team on meeting the specific needs of our hospital. We're open 24/7. It was imperative that we have a roofing company that was flexible and attentive to our specific needs. Champion Roofing met and exceeded all our expectations."
Albert Gray - President of the Board, Children's Center
MEDIA NOTE: Professional images, videos and more details are available on each of the award-winning projects.
About Westlake Royal Building Products
Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company WLK, is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.
For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and "Like" us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005212/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.