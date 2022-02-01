PAX® Launches New Live Rosin Pods for PAX Era™

New PAX line of pods offers full flower, high quality and potency at unmatched price

PAX, a leading global cannabis brand known for its award-winning technology, today announced the launch of PAX Live Rosin pods for use with its PAX® Era™ devices. This launch builds on PAX's legacy of enduring quality and over a decade of pioneering innovation as it expands into the consumables space. Available in California, with plans to scale to additional states in 2022, PAX's fresh pressed Live Rosin delivers a pure, chemical free experience, with no harmful solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, or combustion byproducts.

PAX's fresh pressed Live Rosin pods deliver a pure, chemical free experience, with no harmful solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, or combustion byproducts. (Photo: Business Wire)

PAX's solventless Live Rosin begins with the highest grade cannabis flower, sourced from leading local California farms, fresh frozen at the peak of harvest. A proprietary, first-of-its-kind process delivers high-efficiency extraction without any harsh chemical solvents, enabling disruptive value for consumers. Using innovations in formulation science, PAX Live Rosin is crafted to preserve all the natural major and minor cannabinoids and the complete expression of terpenes to bring the best out of the flower. PAX's Live Rosin is 100 percent cannabis — nothing added, nothing removed. Natural diamonds, a purified liquid form of THCA, allows for enhanced potency and a perfectly balanced, full flower experience.

"Our products continue to set the highest standard in creating exceptionally pure cannabis experiences. Launching our own line of premium PAX Era pods was the right next step in answering consumer needs," said Steven Jung, COO of PAX. "We've spent a lot of time innovating on this product and developing unique solventless processes to deliver a clean, full flower experience—one we know both our customers and value-driven consumers will love."

The award-winning PAX Era platform uses patented low heat technology, to ensure consistency from start to finish of every pod. PAX Era pods are made with food grade materials and tested to medical standards, certified free from harmful heavy metals, toxins and contaminants.

PAX's Live Rosin will feature 11 seasonal, small-batch strains, including both timeless favorites like Blue Dream and Pineapple Express, and creative contemporary cultivars such as Tahoe Rose and Wifi Mints. Pods will be available in .5G and PAX's new 1G, featuring a ceramic atomizer for increased consistency and temperature control. Starting at $35 (.5G) and $55 (1G), pods are available in dispensaries across California. Find pods. PAX Era devices are available on pax.com or at licensed retailers.

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people's lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. PAX's curated set of pure, full-flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, PAX has created next-generation devices that deliver enduring quality through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. The PAX brand represents a vision for creating sustainable well-being and building opportunity through cannabis. pax.com Westside Caregivers Club, Inc. License #C12-0000266-LIC

