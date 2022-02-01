Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type, Usage, End User Preference Survey and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL,RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy,Lumpectomy), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2026 from USD 244 million in 2021.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age contributes to the risk of breast cancer and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years. However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.
In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020
Based on type, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization methods. In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020. The appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, the minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices are the major factors driving the growth of the wire localization segment.
Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for the largest share of the radioisotope localization market in 2020
Radioisotope localization is used for preoperative nonpalpable lesion localization during breast cancer surgeries as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging. By type, the radioisotope localization methods market is segmented into radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL). ROLL segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.
In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.
Based on usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy). In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market. The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and greater demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.
North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020
The breast lesion localization market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).
In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market is 2020, followed by Europe. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer
- Growing Rate of the Aging Population
- Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Breast Cancer
Restraints
- Uncertainty in Regulatory Approval Procedures
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential
- Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures
Challenges
- Shortage of Oncologists
Companies Mentioned
- Hologic, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Merit Medical Systems
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Argon Medical Devices
- Laurane Medical LLC
- Endomagnetics Ltd. (Endomag)
- Intramedical Imaging, LLC
- Isoaid
- Surgiceye GmbH
- Ranfac Corp.
- Mermaid Medical Group
- Izi Medicalproducts, LLC
- Matek Medikal
- Tsunami Medical Srl
- Bpb Medica
- Sirius Medical Systems B.V.
- Molli Surgical Inc.
- Sterylab S.R.L.
- Cp Medical
- Mdl Srl
- Biomedical Srl
- Elucent Medical
- Vigeo Srl
- Medax Medical Devices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cllp6r
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006015/en/
