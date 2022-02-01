Pennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Grant Program

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company's 2022 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.

"For 15 years, we've been supporting community organizations that share our commitment to our environment and our water sources," said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "The projects and partnerships demonstrated in each application are a testament to benefits of collaboration in protecting our natural resources."

To qualify, proposed projects must be:

Located within the Pennsylvania American Water service area

Completed between May and November of the grant funding year

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company's website, under News & Community. For additional information, please contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2022, and recipients will be notified in late April.

Established in 2005, this annual grant program has donated more than $565,000 to fund more than 100 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. Last year, 12 organizations received a share of grant funds totaling $40,000 for their community-based projects.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

