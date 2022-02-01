Pennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Grant Program

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company's 2022 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.
"For 15 years, we've been supporting community organizations that share our commitment to our environment and our water sources," said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "The projects and partnerships demonstrated in each application are a testament to benefits of collaboration in protecting our natural resources."
To qualify, proposed projects must be:
- Located within the Pennsylvania American Water service area
- Completed between May and November of the grant funding year
- Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
- Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
- Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)
A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company's website, under News & Community. For additional information, please contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2022, and recipients will be notified in late April.
Established in 2005, this annual grant program has donated more than $565,000 to fund more than 100 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. Last year, 12 organizations received a share of grant funds totaling $40,000 for their community-based projects.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005965/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.