$12.8 Billion Advanced Wound Care Markets: Dressings, NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced wound care market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%
Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing spending on chronic wounds and growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities. On the other hand, the high cost and risks associated with the use of advanced wound care products are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market, by product, during the forecast period
The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents based on product. In 2020, grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market. Factors contributing to the growth of this market segment include the increasing prevalence of target conditions such as leg ulcers, high demand, and the rising geriatric population.
Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on wound type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures performed and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region advanced wound care market
The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing healthcare spending, growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets are expected to boost the market growth. The low labor costs and the favorable regulatory environment in this region are also expected to propel market growth.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Incidence of Diabetes and Growing Geriatric Population are Driving the Growth of the Advanced Wound Care Market
- The Dressings Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026
- The Foam Dressings Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026
- Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
- Hospitals, Ascs, and Wound Care Centers Segment to Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026
- Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Advanced Wound Care Market During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
- High Incidence of Obesity
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Across the Globe
- Increasing Number of Traumatic Wounds
- Increasing Spending on Chronic Wounds
- Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries
- Technological Advancements
Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products
- Risks Associated with the Use of Advanced Wound Care Products
Opportunities
- Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
Trends
- Acquisitions by Leading Companies in the Market
- Focus on Expanding the Capabilities of Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products
- Smart Advanced Wound Care
- Crab Shell Bandages
- Color Changing Dressings
- Integration of Nanotechnology in Advanced Wound Care Products
- Novel Wound Assessment/Measurement Devices
Impact of COVID-19 on the Advanced Wound Care Market
- Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
Advanced Wound Care Market
- Pricing Analysis
- Patent Analysis
Patent Analysis of Advanced Wound Dressings
- Trade Analysis
Trade Analysis for Adhesive Dressings
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis of the Advanced Wound Care Market
- Role in Ecosystem
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East
Technology Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers
- Revenue Sources are Shifting Towards Technology-Based Solutions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Revenue Shift for the Advanced Wound Care Market
Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- 3M Company (US)
- Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
- ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)
- PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)
- Misonix, Inc. (US)
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (US)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
- DermaRite Industries, LLC (US)
- Kerecis (Iceland)
- Advancis Medical (UK)
- Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hollister Incorporated (US)
- Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Shield Line (US)
- ZENI MEDICAL (US)
- Carilex Medical (Germany)
- Pensar Medical, LLC (US)
- Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- HAROMED B.V. (Belgium)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mvrps
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005995/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.