$12.8 Billion Advanced Wound Care Markets: Dressings, NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global advanced wound care market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Forecast to 2026

The global advanced wound care market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing spending on chronic wounds and growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities. On the other hand, the high cost and risks associated with the use of advanced wound care products are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market, by product, during the forecast period

The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents based on product. In 2020, grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market. Factors contributing to the growth of this market segment include the increasing prevalence of target conditions such as leg ulcers, high demand, and the rising geriatric population.

Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on wound type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures performed and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region advanced wound care market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing healthcare spending, growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets are expected to boost the market growth. The low labor costs and the favorable regulatory environment in this region are also expected to propel market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

High Incidence of Obesity

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

Increasing Number of Traumatic Wounds

Increasing Spending on Chronic Wounds

Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries

Technological Advancements

Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products

Risks Associated with the Use of Advanced Wound Care Products

Opportunities

Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Trends

Acquisitions by Leading Companies in the Market

Focus on Expanding the Capabilities of Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products

Smart Advanced Wound Care

Crab Shell Bandages

Color Changing Dressings

Integration of Nanotechnology in Advanced Wound Care Products

Novel Wound Assessment/Measurement Devices

Impact of COVID-19 on the Advanced Wound Care Market

Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Realistic Scenarios

