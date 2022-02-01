William Blair Announces Beth Satterfield as COO

William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team and named Beth Satterfield to the newly created position of chief operating officer.
"William Blair seeks excellence in everything we do as we strive to have a meaningful impact on our clients, communities, and each other. The promotion of Beth to COO will make us stronger and even more aligned," said President and CEO Brent Gledhill. "Beth has been an active member of the firm's extended leadership team, and her ability to listen to clients and clarify business needs in order to identify opportunities, processes, and tools that empower collaboration across our teams will play a critical role in supporting the future growth of our firm as a whole."
Satterfield joined William Blair in 2015 in a global operations role as a managing director and head of market development in the investment banking group. Over her 30-year career, she has held leadership positions and built extensive financial industry insight, having broad expertise across the investment banking, private equity, commercial banking, and investment management industries.
"I have been fortunate to experience our tremendous global expansion, and I am excited to take the role of COO to focus on empowering the organization to even greater collaboration and innovation across every part of our business," said Satterfield. "Our ability to deliver innovative solutions and outstanding outcomes for clients is fueled by the talent, creativity, and intellectual rigor of our people and our uniquely collaborative culture."
About William Blair
William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*
*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.
