KHP Capital Partners Promotes Jeff Stulmaker to Chief Investment Officer and Partner

KHP Capital Partners, a leading real estate private equity firm focused on investments in full-service hotels and resorts with a particular emphasis on the lifestyle and independent segment, announced today that Jeff Stulmaker has been named Chief Investment Officer and Partner. This promotion positions Stulmaker as the leader of KHP's investment efforts, responsible for sourcing and executing all new acquisitions.

"I have worked closely with Jeff for the past ten years, and I can say unequivocally that he is one of the most thoughtful, skilled hotel investors that I have ever worked with. Jeff's keen analytical ability, deep industry relationships, and shrewd negotiating skills make him the ideal person to lead the KHP investments team as we prepare to raise our sixth KHP Fund," said Managing Partner Joe Long.

Stulmaker has been with KHP since its inception in 2015 and previously worked with the KHP founding partners at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants beginning in 2011. Most recently, Stulmaker was promoted to Principal in 2019, taking on a leadership role within the investments team, and he has been a key player in all acquisitions for KHP Funds II through V. Stulmaker joined Kimpton in 2011 as an analyst in the Acquisitions and Development group, and has served in increasingly senior roles during his time with Kimpton and KHP.

Ben Rowe and Joe Long continue to lead KHP as the Managing Partners, overseeing firm strategy and day to day management of the company. Together with their third founding partner, Mike Depatie, Rowe and Long also serve as key decision makers on the KHP Fund Investment Committees.

KHP is currently investing KHP Fund V, a $361 million discretionary equity fund, capitalizing on the firm's expertise in hotel operations and development and deep understanding of lifestyle hotels to take advantage of more complex value-add opportunities. Recent KHP acquisitions include the Press Hotel in Portland, ME; the Le Meridien in San Francisco, CA; and the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa in Napa, CA. KHP also has recently sold two highly successful investments: the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Pittsburgh, an adaptive reuse conversion of an historic office building in Pittsburgh, PA, and Baker's Cay Resort, a gut renovation and boutique repositioning of the Hilton Key Largo Resort in Key Largo, FL.

About KHP Capital Partners

KHP Capital Partners ("KHP") is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in the hospitality space. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the firm invests across the United States and Canada, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the firm's deep experience in hotel operations and development. KHP is currently deploying KHP Fund V, a $361 million fully discretionary vehicle. Since 2004, the KHP founders have overseen the investment and management of five KHP Funds totaling over $1.1 billion of equity, which has been utilized to acquire and develop 39 hotels, totaling over $2.7 billion of total investment. For more information, please visit www.khpcapitalpartners.com.

