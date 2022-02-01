The Worldwide Gas Turbines Industry is Expected to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Gas Turbines Market by Technology, Rating Capacity, Design Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas turbine market was valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The gas turbine market is on course for intense growth across different end-use industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and other industries. The other industrial segment includes mechanical drive processes in the steel, aluminum, and manufacturing industries.

Heavy-duty segment dominated the gas turbine market in 2020

By design type, the heavy-duty segment dominated the market in 2020. Demand for large gas turbines for power generation is rising due to the stringent emissions standards and high-efficiency standards across the globe. Combined cycle plants with heavy-duty turbines enable high flexibility and low emissions.

Combined Cycle dominated the gas turbine market in 2020

By technology, the combined cycle segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020. These plants offer nearly one-third more power for approximately the same fuel costs. They also have lower total emissions since the exhaust is utilized for other operational purposes.

Asia Pacific dominated the gas turbine market in 2020

Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020. Investment in new large gas-fired combined cycle power generation plants and large coal-fired plants, along with rising electricity demand, is expected to drive the Asia Pacific gas turbines market's growth over the next five years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas-Fired Power Plants

Rising Demand for Electricity

Efficient Power Generation Technology

Reduction in Emission of Carbon Dioxide

Impact of Shale Gas

Restraints

Natural Gas Price Volatility

Natural Gas Infrastructure Concerns

Opportunities

Increased Trend of Distributed Power Generation

Replacement of Phased Out Nuclear & Coal Plants

Challenges

Shifting Focus Toward Renewable Energy

Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Turbine Market

