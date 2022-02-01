ConsumerDirect Mortgage Announces Rebrand to "Real Genius"

ConsumerDirect Mortgage, a division of FirstBank, announced today it will officially change its name to Real Genius. The change will better align the company brand with its industry-leading technology that makes the mortgage process easier and more economical for consumers.

A division of FirstBank, Real Genius is dedicated to helping eliminate obstacles for homebuyers. The new branding rollout is anchored by the launch of a modern mortgage application platform that provides rate and cost transparency while maintaining a personalized approach and providing customers with access to veteran mortgage professionals.

"Over the last decade, we have invested a significant amount of time and resources into developing technology for customers to make solid mortgage decisions while offering extremely competitive rates," said Jamie Thornton, Director of Online Mortgage Lending for Real Genius. "Since 2016, we've helped more than 51,000 families with their mortgage needs, lending more than $15 billion. With this rebrand, we wanted a name that spoke to our ability to provide immense value to customers by leveraging technology to reduce turn time and pass along savings, and Real Genius was a great fit. We're the mortgage experts, but our customers are the geniuses."

Thornton founded Real Genius in 2012 as ConsumerDirect Mortgage, and the company was acquired by FirstBank in 2013. Over the last 10 years, the direct-to-consumer mortgage company has developed cutting-edge technology to simplify the loan process to close loans more quickly and efficiently than traditional lenders and offer some of the most competitive rates in the country.

"Our top priority in all of the work we do is helping our customers build a better future while providing tools and expertise to help them make the best financial decisions," said Chris Holmes, President and CEO of FirstBank, parent company of Real Genius. "The transition to Real Genius is an opportunity for us to be innovative in the mortgage space. With a team of highly experienced mortgage professionals, leading customer tools, and a dedication to transparency and savings for our customers, Real Genius provides a best-in-class online lending solution for a new generation of borrowers that still has a personal feel."

Real Genius serves customers nationwide with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast. Customers with an existing loan or who are in the application process will not experience any changes or downtime throughout the process.

About FirstBank

Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation FBK, is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $11.9 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005952/en/