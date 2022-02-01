MaxBet TV Selects Setplex to Deliver End-to-End OTT and IPTV Services Platform to Support Industry-First Gambling Television Network

Partnership Enables MaxBet TV to Stream a Broad Range of Content at High Speeds to Anywhere in the World Leveraging Setplex's Globally Redundant Infrastructure

Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced that it has been selected by MaxBet TV to launch the industry's first casino and gambling centric television network. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, MaxBet TV will deliver a linear television channel with original programming to its global audience.

According to Statista, the global online gambling market is anticipated to be valued at more than $92.9 billion in 2023. Online gambling consists of playing casino games, poker and/or sports betting via the Internet. Due to market factors such as regulatory advancement, the proliferation of mobile technology via smartphones and apps, and higher trust from gamblers playing and paying online, the online gambling market is seeing growth in many regions.

Setplex provides Internet Service Providers with a comprehensive, single-source platform to deliver OTT and IPTV services. It includes everything from encoding and transcoding of video to the development of multi-screen apps, delivery of content via content delivery network (CDN), subscriber, device, and security management, and real-time analytics.

"The NoraGO system offered by Setplex is easy to use, includes an unrivaled array of features and functionality, and has the ability to support a diverse global viewership from the day of launch," said Mike McKiski, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for MaxBet TV. "Through our partnership, we will be able to deliver an absolutely stunning user experience. After evaluating multiple other OTT platforms, we believe Setplex is the best in the business."

MaxBet TV's television channel will include original programming and content, such as game play videos from the world's top gambling influencers, how-to-play tutorials for those seeking to learn more about the gambling industry, original produced content featuring interviews with gambling executives, celebrity content, and much more.

"MaxBet TV is a pioneer in delivering gambling-related content and the launch of their linear television channel will offer an unmatched user experience," said Marc Mulgrum, Setplex's senior vice president of sales. "We look forward to helping scale their operation as they continue to evolve and introduce multiple categories of content and programming that serves the needs of international gambling enthusiasts."

About MaxBet TV

MaxBet TV is a first-of-its-kind streaming platform and social network dedicated to gambling related content. The company allows content creators from around the world to post or stream their content to global audiences through apps available on Apple and Android smart phones, SmartTVs, web browsers and leading internet TV platforms. For more information, visit www.maxbettv.com.

About Setplex

Setplex is a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end hardware and software solutions for OTT and IPTV offerings. The company enables broadcast, cable, satellite, and Internet TV operators with a wide range of offerings for the ingest, delivery, and analysis of high-quality content. Its array of simply, powerful, affordable solutions are installed worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.setplex.com.

