MaxBet TV Selects Setplex to Deliver End-to-End OTT and IPTV Services Platform to Support Industry-First Gambling Television Network

Partnership Enables MaxBet TV to Stream a Broad Range of Content at High Speeds to Anywhere in the World Leveraging Setplex's Globally Redundant Infrastructure
Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced that it has been selected by MaxBet TV to launch the industry's first casino and gambling centric television network. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, MaxBet TV will deliver a linear television channel with original programming to its global audience.
According to Statista, the global online gambling market is anticipated to be valued at more than $92.9 billion in 2023. Online gambling consists of playing casino games, poker and/or sports betting via the Internet. Due to market factors such as regulatory advancement, the proliferation of mobile technology via smartphones and apps, and higher trust from gamblers playing and paying online, the online gambling market is seeing growth in many regions.
Setplex provides Internet Service Providers with a comprehensive, single-source platform to deliver OTT and IPTV services. It includes everything from encoding and transcoding of video to the development of multi-screen apps, delivery of content via content delivery network (CDN), subscriber, device, and security management, and real-time analytics.
"The NoraGO system offered by Setplex is easy to use, includes an unrivaled array of features and functionality, and has the ability to support a diverse global viewership from the day of launch," said Mike McKiski, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for MaxBet TV. "Through our partnership, we will be able to deliver an absolutely stunning user experience. After evaluating multiple other OTT platforms, we believe Setplex is the best in the business."
MaxBet TV's television channel will include original programming and content, such as game play videos from the world's top gambling influencers, how-to-play tutorials for those seeking to learn more about the gambling industry, original produced content featuring interviews with gambling executives, celebrity content, and much more.
"MaxBet TV is a pioneer in delivering gambling-related content and the launch of their linear television channel will offer an unmatched user experience," said Marc Mulgrum, Setplex's senior vice president of sales. "We look forward to helping scale their operation as they continue to evolve and introduce multiple categories of content and programming that serves the needs of international gambling enthusiasts."
About MaxBet TV
MaxBet TV is a first-of-its-kind streaming platform and social network dedicated to gambling related content. The company allows content creators from around the world to post or stream their content to global audiences through apps available on Apple and Android smart phones, SmartTVs, web browsers and leading internet TV platforms. For more information, visit www.maxbettv.com.
About Setplex
Setplex is a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end hardware and software solutions for OTT and IPTV offerings. The company enables broadcast, cable, satellite, and Internet TV operators with a wide range of offerings for the ingest, delivery, and analysis of high-quality content. Its array of simply, powerful, affordable solutions are installed worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.setplex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005735/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.