Evie Networks Selects Sitetracker for Rapid Push Towards Nationwide EV Charging Network

Sitetracker, the global standard for deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure owners and operators like Chargepoint, EVgo, and Volta, is proud to announce its cloud platform has been selected by Evie Networks, a leading electric vehicle ultrafast charging provider in Australia. Evie will utilize Sitetracker to manage everything from network planning, candidate evaluation, and site deployment through to ongoing network operations and site maintenance.

Evie Networks was founded in 2017 with a mission to provide electric vehicle owners across Australia the freedom to travel anywhere. Vital to achieving their mission is creating a nationwide network of fast EV charging stations. Evie will use Sitetracker to quickly scale EV charging station deployments and facilitate the ongoing management of existing charging sites.

"Initially, we were focused on a tool to oversee the network rollout and ongoing management of our sites; however, we came to appreciate Sitetracker's added ability to present data in a way that is easily digested by the user," said Karleen Mckenna, Head of Finance of Evie Networks. "We've invested a lot of ourselves into Sitetracker. Gaining easy access to our data will be critical to accomplishing our deployment goals."

Sitetracker will provide Evie Networks with a cloud foundation for their rapidly scaling business, managing their increasing volume of sites and ultrafast chargers with intelligent project templates, access to real-time data from the field, and financial data and asset management in a single platform. With Sitetracker, Evie Networks will have the ability to support Australia's ever-expanding use of electric vehicles.

"Our new partnership with Evie Networks is a great example of our continued work with leaders in the EV space across the globe," said Sitetracker CEO, Giuseppe Incitti. "Sitetracker is a necessity for EV companies looking to have a single source of truth that makes scaling faster and data more accessible, enabling them to meet the goal of a zero-emission future. We look forward to being a part of Evie Network's rapid growth across Australia."

To learn more about how Sitetracker can help manage EV installs, go here.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $25 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a delightful cloud-based solution they love, we are working to accelerate the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Sitetracker, deploy what's next.

Evie Networks was the only ARENA awardee to win all eight capital cities, with a further 316 new chargers to be launched in the next two years.

Evie Networks is backed by the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund's commitment of $100 million, which is accompanied by a $15 million recoupable grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) in 2019. This is in addition to the $8.85 million committed under the Future Fuels Fund in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005972/en/