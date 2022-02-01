Best's Review Releases Results of Biennial College Survey

The February issue of Best's Review explores the latest industry opinions on collegiate risk management and insurance programs:
- "College Standouts: Survey Provides View of Top College Risk Management and Insurance Programs" looks at the results of Best's Review's biennial poll and what the leading schools are getting right when it comes to preparing students.
- Recruiters and hiring managers discuss the necessities of practical education for those starting a career in insurance in "Survey: Colleges Need to Better Prepare Future Insurers for Real World."
- "Industry Professionals Share Thoughts on Top RMI Programs" features a selection of letters from Best's Review's readers on which schools have the best risk management and insurance programs.
Also included in the February issue:
- "Staid Annuities Get Star Treatment in Movie About the Importance of Guaranteed Retirement Income" reports on a new documentary that explores the shortcomings of the current retirement system and the alternative provided by annuities.
- Experts examine how federal changes and current trends are opening the market for guaranteed income products in "Annuity Providers See Growth Opportunity in U.S. Retirement Plan Changes."
- "Fixed Annuities Remain Biggest Seller Amid Push for Guaranteed Income" analyzes the performance of annuities in 2021 and the factors supporting the industry's growth.
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
