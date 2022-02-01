CoreStack and Maureen Data Systems Partner to Offer Cloud Governance for Managed Services

CoreStack's FinOps Empowers Maureen Data Systems (MDS) Managed Services to Deliver Unprecedented Cloud Cost Savings
CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced a new partnership with Maureen Data Systems (MDS). The companies will work together to deliver appreciable cost savings in multi-cloud environments with the power of CoreStack's NextGen FinOps solution.
As managed service providers are challenged to manage enterprises' increasingly complex cloud demands, it is critical to control the costs through a versatile FinOps solution. CoreStack helps enterprises unleash the power of the cloud on their terms with its NextGen cloud governance fabric. Its proactive and preemptive cloud governance solution provides a 360-degree visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.
This CoreStack's FinOps solution enables granular visibility and continuous governance as part of MDS' managed services to deliver continuous cost savings. CoreStack's AI-powered, multi-cloud governance solution provides customers with transformational outcomes such as a 50% increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40% decrease in cloud costs, and a 100% compliance with security standards.
"CoreStack's multi-cloud governance offerings united with MDS' expertise in delivering powerful managed services capabilities is a compelling combination. We were looking for a modern AI-based approach to get visibility into resource utilization and understand cost drivers, insights, and anomalies," said Mike Samoska, Chief Solutions Officer at MDS. "CoreStack's proven solutions will help us achieve our mission to digitally transform business environments through optimized and managed cloud spend."
"With the growing cloud demand and the resulting complexity, it is impossible to manage multi-customer projects at scale with siloed teams, processes, and manual efforts," said Suren Singh, VP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. "Enterprises need to simplify, standardize, and automate. We are excited to partner with MDS and provide their customers with deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance, and automatic remediation in a single pane of glass."
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well-Architected Framework. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. For more information, visit www.corestack.io
About Maureen Data Systems
At Maureen Data Systems (MDS), our mission is to digitally transform business environments with the use of cloud infrastructure, security and privacy controls, data analytics, and managed services. As a woman-owned business, we embrace a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and consistent learning. Over the past 25+ years, the MDS team, in both the US and Latin America, has and continues to prioritize our customers' technology needs and managed services. Comprised of certified professionals, the MDS team works with you to deliver cost effective strategies and services, providing you with a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.mdsny.com
