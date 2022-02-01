TISSIUM Selected for the French Tech 120 Program

This is the third year TISSIUM has been included in the program for late-stage startups

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has been nominated in the French Tech 120 of the 2022 program.

French Tech 120 is a growth-stage program by La FrenchTech, built to provide government-backed support for the 120 fastest growing companies in France.

This is the third year in a row that TISSIUM has been chosen to participate in this government-backed program that offers support to French scaleups that have the potential to become global technology leaders.

By counting TISSIUM among the winners, La French Tech is recognizing TISSIUM as an innovative and promising French company that will benefit from initiatives specifically designed to provide support during its hypergrowth phase, including unlimited access to services related to international development, tailored services, funding, go-to-market support, and more.

2022 will be a critical year for TISSIUM with important milestones to be reached in all verticals. TISSIUM recently announced the reinforcement of its executive committee as it continues to expand its platform and prepare for commercialization.

"We are delighted to be part, once again, of the French Tech 120 program, especially in light of a 2022 year that will mark the achievement of important milestones regarding our strategic plan and further expansion of our growing business. For the third year in a row, our participation in the French Tech 120 continues to be a staple of recognition in our ongoing efforts of transforming tissue repair, and represents a great chance for development, as we continue to seek opportunities with potential partners," said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM.

About French Tech 120

Launched in September 2019 by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, the French Tech 120 program illustrates the French government's desire to become the best possible support for the French Tech ecosystem.

The French Tech Mission brought together some 50 French Tech Correspondents within administrations and public services capable of supporting the growth of startups. The list of services, intended to grow continuously, covers five categories: international development, financing, access to the market, recruitment of talent and support in all relations with the administration. The French Tech 120 is aimed at innovative companies that have been established within the past 15 years, and that have not yet done an IPO or been purchased. Participants are selected according to objective criteria based on fundraising and turnover.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005917/en/