Talkdesk Appoints Tom Reilly to Board of Directors

Former Cloudera Chief Executive Officer Tom Reilly joins Talkdesk Board of Directors effective immediately.

Reilly's appointment comes at a time when demand for and adoption of cloud contact center solutions is expanding worldwide.

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, announced today that Tom Reilly has joined the company's Board of Directors. Reilly's board leadership has accelerated the growth and financial success of numerous public and private software companies during his 30-year career.

Most recently, he served as chief executive officer (CEO) of Cloudera during its investment from Intel and subsequent initial public offering (IPO). Under Reilly's leadership, Cloudera raised more than $1 billion in capital before going public in 2017.

"We are proud to welcome Tom Reilly to the Talkdesk Board of Directors. He deeply understands how to scale SaaS innovators like Talkdesk during transformational growth and quickly identify differentiated opportunities for success," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "He will be a trusted advisor for me and the whole executive team. I look forward to what we can do together."

Reilly joins the Talkdesk Board at a time when the total cloud contact center spend grew to an estimated $300 billion* in 2021, with global demand expected to drive increased adoption year over year. His background and expertise in adding significant market value to high-growth firms such as ArcSight, Jive Software, and Eloqua will help accelerate the next stage of Talkdesk growth in addressing worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions.

"I am excited to join the Talkdesk Board at this amazing period of growth for the company. As a leading cloud and artificial intelligence innovator, Talkdesk is revolutionizing how companies engage and delight their customers at every interaction," said Tom Reilly, board member, Talkdesk Board of Directors.

Previously, Reilly served as president and CEO of ArcSight, where he led the company's successful IPO and subsequent sale to HP. He also held executive posts at both IBM and HP, and currently serves as a board member at several high-performing enterprise software companies. Reilly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from University of California, Berkeley.

*Talkdesk estimates inclusive of contact center total labor and technology spend.

