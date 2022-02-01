Leading Land Use Lawyer Mitchell B. Menzer Joins Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP as Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, announced today that leading land use attorney Mitchell B. Menzer has joined the Firm as Partner. A prominent attorney with a Legal 500 land use/zoning recognition, Mr. Menzer specializes in land use matters and obtaining entitlements for complex real estate development projects, including residential developments, mixed-use projects, shopping centers, hotels and office developments. He brings a wealth of experience to Cox, Castle & Nicholson's Land Use and Natural Resources Practice, which is unparalleled in the western United States and offers tremendous depth and breadth of expertise across the entire spectrum of land use law. At Cox, Castle & Nicholson, Mr. Menzer will continue to focus on land use and development-related real estate transactions.

"Mitch's wealth of experience in the land use area combined with his longstanding deep relationships with both the real estate development, governmental and regulatory communities will be a tremendous complement to our first in class land use and natural resources practice," said Mathew Wyman, Co-Chairman of Cox, Castle & Nicholson. "The addition of Mitch to our Firm is yet another example of the Firm's commitment to providing our clients with a depth and breadth of legal services that is unrivaled among real estate law firms."

Mr. Menzer joins Cox, Castle & Nicholson from Paul Hastings, where he was a member of the firm's Global Real Estate group. In addition to his land use practice, Mr. Menzer represents investors and developers in transactions that are part of the development process, including acquisitions, dispositions and financings. These transactions involve a wide array of property types, including hotels, raw land, shopping centers, multifamily residential and office buildings.

Mr. Menzer served on the Los Angeles City Planning Commission from 2000 to 2004 and was the President of the Commission in 2002 and 2003. During that time, he served on the Mayor's Development Advisory Group and the Mayor's Industrial Land Task Force.

"I'm delighted to be joining Cox Castle & Nicholson, which has been a leading firm serving the real estate industry for decades," said Menzer. "I'm excited to be a part of one of the preeminent land use practices in California and work alongside some of the best land use lawyers to help our clients successfully navigate the entitlement process."

Mr. Menzer has received numerous professional accolades, including being recognized by Chambers USA 2021 for Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use; in The Legal 500 for Land Use/Zoning in 2020; named by the Daily Journal as one of California's Top 50 Development Lawyers in 2014; and recognized by the Daily Journal in its inaugural list of Top 25 Land Use Leaders in 2012. He is a member of the ULI Los Angeles District Council Executive Committee, the Central City Association Executive Committee and serves on the board of A Community of Friends, which develops and operates permanent supportive housing.

Mr. Menzer received his B.A. degree in 1978 from Amherst College, with honors. In 1984, he received his J.D. degree from the UCLA School of Law, graduating Order of the Coif.

About Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP was founded in Los Angeles in 1968, with the goal of providing superior and comprehensive legal services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in all aspects of the real estate, finance, and construction industries. Cox Castle is now one of the largest full-service law firms specializing in real estate in the United States and has over 130 transactional and litigation attorneys in its Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Francisco offices.

The firm has substantial expertise in matters involving land and improved property acquisitions and dispositions; joint ventures; single and multi-family residential development; land use, entitlement and regulatory compliance (including coastal commission and condemnation); office, industrial, retail and mixed-use development, leasing and management; commercial lending and institutional investment; loan workouts and financial restructuring; construction; resort and hospitality; labor and employment; risk management and insurance; environmental compliance; renewable energy and natural resources; and tax and estate planning. For more information, please visit www.coxcastle.com.

