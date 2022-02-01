U.S. EPA Approves Expanded Use of LEAP® ES Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide from Valent BioSciences

Valent BioSciences has announced that the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has approved the expanded use of LEAP® ES Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide. As a result of this approval, LEAP ES is now registered for preventative use against cabbage Black Rot and Goss's Wilt in sweet corn. It was approved previously for use on tomatoes and peppers.
LEAP ES features a distinctive mode of action and is the only alternative to copper-based products that, as part of a program, delivers two-way protection from both bacterial diseases and lepidopteran larvae that can reduce crop quality and yield.
The product triggers plant defenses to minimize effects from bacterial diseases while controlling yield-diminishing lepidopteran larvae that can increase pathogen points of entry. LEAP ES contains methyl salicylate (MeSA), a powerful plant compound that elicits a plant's natural defense systems against pathogen infections without reducing crop yield.
"This expanded registration means that more growers will be able to utilize LEAP ES to control bacterial disease and worm problems on their crops," said Rosa Gimenez, Valent BioSciences' Global Business Director, Biorational Crop Protection. "LEAP ES offers a proven and effective biorational product solution that is ideal for the needs of today's growers."
LEAP ES is available through Valent U.S.A.'s extensive distribution network.
Click here to learn more about LEAP ES Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide.
About Valent BioSciences LLC
Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.valentbiosciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005366/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.