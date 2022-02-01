U.S. EPA Approves Expanded Use of LEAP® ES Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide from Valent BioSciences

Valent BioSciences has announced that the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has approved the expanded use of LEAP® ES Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide. As a result of this approval, LEAP ES is now registered for preventative use against cabbage Black Rot and Goss's Wilt in sweet corn. It was approved previously for use on tomatoes and peppers.

LEAP ES features a distinctive mode of action and is the only alternative to copper-based products that, as part of a program, delivers two-way protection from both bacterial diseases and lepidopteran larvae that can reduce crop quality and yield.

The product triggers plant defenses to minimize effects from bacterial diseases while controlling yield-diminishing lepidopteran larvae that can increase pathogen points of entry. LEAP ES contains methyl salicylate (MeSA), a powerful plant compound that elicits a plant's natural defense systems against pathogen infections without reducing crop yield.

"This expanded registration means that more growers will be able to utilize LEAP ES to control bacterial disease and worm problems on their crops," said Rosa Gimenez, Valent BioSciences' Global Business Director, Biorational Crop Protection. "LEAP ES offers a proven and effective biorational product solution that is ideal for the needs of today's growers."

LEAP ES is available through Valent U.S.A.'s extensive distribution network.

