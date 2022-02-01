Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Premier Office in Memphis Tennessee

Real Estate's Forever Brand Announces New Brokerage in the Volunteer State

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its expansion in the South region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty. This marks the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand's continued growth with its 10th location in the state of Tennessee adding 32 network agents to the global brokerage.

The brokerage is led by industry veteran David McLemore who began his real estate career with Collins-Maury Realtors over two decades ago. Earning many accolades and recognition throughout his successful career in real estate, David has been awarded Rookie of the Year, the Presidential Award and the Inner Circle Award and became a Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Club. He is also the proud owner of McLemore Home Builders specializing in residential new construction. Additionally, David is very active in the West Tennessee Home Builders Association where he currently serves as Vice President and will serve as the President in 2023.

"The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brand comes with unlimited potential," said David McLemore, Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty. "This move gives us the ability to expedite our growth and the growth of our agents with a brand that is highly respected."

"We are thrilled to welcome David and his dynamic team to the global network," said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "David and his team bring decades of combined experience to our network. It is exciting to have them begin a new venture and we look forward to working together to grow the firm they have always wanted."

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The renowned brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty are trusted resources within the communities in which they serve and to their buyers and sellers. These qualities align well with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' mission of delivering superior customer service and improving the lives of their clients."

David McLemore is a Memphis native whose family also has strong entrepreneurial roots in the community and at one time had 21 convenience stores throughout the Midsouth, McLemore Markets. David met his wife of 16 years, Tiffany McLemore, through real estate. She also holds the title of Broker and is a former Relocation Director.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network represents real people with big dreams and different realities. It's a legacy brand that understands the realities that come with the complex real estate journey. Not as agents and salesmen, but as partners and trusted advisors. From the first home to the last home and everything in between.

For more information visit: https://www.mac-realtors.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty is a full-service brokerage independently owned and operated by David McLemore. The brokerage is known for its commitment to helping consumers and their experienced team of agents' long-term real estate goals. The company is active in the community and works with local businesses and corporate relocation companies to assist with relocating employees.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005241/en/