The Queen Is Back! BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios Greenlight Second Season of the Sexy Drama "All the Queen's Men"

Based On the Popular Book, Ladies Night, By Christian Keyes, "ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN" Stars Actress, Model, TV Host and Entrepreneur Eva Marcille

Production Is Underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

Today, the preeminent streamer of Black content, BET+, and Tyler Perry Studios announce that "ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN" will return for a second season. Production is underway on the series based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes. The one-hour drama will pick up on the life of "Marilyn ‘Madam' DeVille," played by Eva Marcille. In season one, viewers witnessed Madam's swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry. She is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that Madam and her empire is successful. As her journey continues, she is hell bent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Season two will pick up to see her navigate this sexy yet dangerous world if she wants to stay alive and ahead of the game.

Fans will also rejoin Madam's loyal team as the following series regulars return: Skyh Alvester Black as "Amp ‘Addiction' Anthony," Candace Maxwell as "DJ Dime," Racquel Palmer as "Blue," Michael ‘Bolo' Bolwaire as "Doc," Keith 'Fatal Attraction' Swift as "Babyface," Dion Rome as "El Fuego," and Jeremy ‘Masterpiece' Williams as "Midnight." Keyes will also reprise his intriguing role as "The Concierge." Additionally, recurring cast member Carter the Body returns as "Trouble" solidifying her spot in Club Eden amongst a roster of hot male counterparts.

"ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN" season two is executive produced by Tyler Perry and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer and Angi Bones, Mark Swinton, Will Areu and Tony L. Strickland are producers. "ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN" is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios' scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC. It will debut the second season later in 2022.

"ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN" season one is currently streaming exclusively on BET+.

About BET+:

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial-free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry's film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including hit series First Wives Club from Tracey Oliver, Tyler Perry's Ruthless and Bruh, Will Packer's Bigger, hit unscripted anthology series American Gangster Trap Queens, exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business, Sacrifice and Influence to name a few. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 11 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005865/en/