Hyphen Solutions Acquires Chameleon Power

The first mover in "upload your own photo" for visualizers, design center selections, option sales, home personalization, and recognized leader in color benchmarking

Hyphen Solutions announced that it has acquired all of the assets of Chameleon Power, which includes web visualizers, photo upload tools, 3D, VR, AR home renderings and visual product configurators. Hyphen Solutions has also acquired the host of color tools designed to give end-users accurate representations of exact colors regardless of the presentation platform, such as print, mobile or PC. These Home Builder visualization tools have been used by hundreds of companies within the residential construction industry. Verticals served by these residential construction tools include Suppliers, Contractors and Trades such as: painters, windows, doors, decking, brick, tile, home exteriors, design, railing, pavers, patio, kitchen design, roofers and wall panel design. This acquisition helps Hyphen Solutions better serve the entire supply chain to include Home Builders, Suppliers, Contractors, Remodelers, Manufacturers and Distributors.

Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions, said, "We are constantly looking for winning software to combine with our platform to maximize the efficiencies between Builders and their Suppliers. With this acquisition, we can provide Builders with software that will let allow their customers' homes to be completely personalized with the homeowners' actual selections for lighting, plumbing, appliances, paint selections, roofing, exterior and almost every other selection you can imagine. Buyers can see the home they are actually buying and experience it as they have designed it. With our AR technology, they can even see the home on their lot and experience the home in its actual setting. All of the homeowners' selections will integrate with Hyphen Solutions' Builder Product Suite to include CRM, scheduling, warranty management and ERP solutions so that trade partners know exactly what to deliver down to the SKU and location."

Go Where The Customer Is

Dan Dempsey, CEO of Chameleon Power, noted, "Our technology allows prospects to share their preferred choices of lots, plans, colors and designs with friends and family while providing the Builder with keen insights into buyer behaviors. Our tools shorten the time spent by homebuyers in the design center by as much as 75%, reduce buyer anxiety, while improving the overall customer journey for all parties."

About Hyphen Solutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005907/en/