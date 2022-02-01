Digi Names Guy Yehiav President of SmartSense by Digi

Renowned Retail, CPG, and Supply Chain Veteran brings world-class track record to leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services
Digi International®, DGII (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it has named Guy Yehiav President of its SmartSense by Digi division.
Over his 25-year career, the highly respected executive has helped build world-class technology companies like Oracle Demantra and Profitect, In his new role, Yehiav will lead SmartSense by Digi's overall strategy, direction, development and implementation of enterprise software solutions as it continues on its aggressive growth path.
"We are thrilled to welcome Guy Yehiav to SmartSense by Digi," said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi. "His deep expertise in retail, CPG, supply chain, and complex manufacturing is an ideal fit for SmartSense by Digi's sharp focus on enterprise IoT solutions for food safety, facilities monitoring, pharmaceutical safety, and supply chain visibility. As companies look to ensure their brand standards, protect their customers and eliminate inventory loss while improving efficiencies, SmartSense by Digi is well positioned for continued growth and success in 2022 and beyond."
Renowned for creating a culture of innovation and inclusion while embracing new customers and pursuing vertical markets, Yehiav brings a track record of success spanning mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio planning, B2B enterprise software, SaaS metrics, conflict management, AI, and IoT solutions. Previously, he was General Manager and Vice President of Zebra Technologies, where he led organic and non-organic growth, M&A activities, leadership strategy, and customer success for the company's Zebra Analytics business unit.
Earlier, he was CEO of Profitect before its acquisition by Zebra Technologies in 2019. He has also held senior positions at Oracle and was a founder and executive board member of Demantra, which was acquired by Oracle in 2006. Yehiav holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and industrial management from Shenkar College of Israel and an MBA in entrepreneurship from Babson College. He is fluent in English, French, and Hebrew, enabling him to work with a range of clients from Israel, Europe, APAC, and the U.S.
"I have had many opportunities to help companies get started, grow faster, or transition to new phases," Yehiav said. "To me, nothing is more exciting than steering a company into a profitable, productive, and innovative future with a clear customer success focus. Given SmartSense by Digi's proven track record and remarkable team of innovators and experts, I am confident the road ahead will be as exciting as it is successful."
For more information about SmartSense by Digi, visit: www.smartsense.co.
About Digi International
Digi International DGII is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.
