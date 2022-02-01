Advanced Clinical Named 2022 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Award Winner

Honored for the seventh consecutive year, Advanced Clinical continues elite Diamond Award status

Advanced Clinical, a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, has earned the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards by ClearlyRated for the seventh consecutive year and Diamond Award status for the third consecutive year.

Best of Staffing® winners are industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional service based exclusively on ratings from their clients and the consultants who have been placed on client engagements. Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their consultants.

"We are honored to receive the Best of Staffing award for the seventh year in a row," said Steve Matas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Resourcing. "We greatly value our client and candidate relationships and are committed to providing exceptional service to them for years to come."

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey. Our goal is to improve the lives of all those touched by clinical research – approaching each opportunity with foresight, character, resilience and innovation. Based on decades of experience, we help our clients achieve better outcomes by conducting candid conversations and anticipating potential issues through our customized solutions. Visit our website to learn more: www.advancedclinical.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005198/en/