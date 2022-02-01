WunderLand Group Given ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Honors

For the seventh consecutive year, WunderLand Group earned Best of Staffing® awards.

WunderLand Group, a digital, creative, and marketing services firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards. The awards are granted to those with superior service to their clients and consultants based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and consultants. WunderLand Group received:

A Net Promoter ® Score of 82.9% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021

A Net Promoter® Score of 89.9% from their candidates, nearly 5 times the industry's average of 18% in 2020 and WunderLand's highest NPS® score in its history

"It is an honor to be recognized for the seventh straight year as a Best in Staffing winner," says Kerry Barrett, WunderLand Group's President. "One of our guiding principles is to build long-term relationships with both clients and candidates. It is great to see our principles in action with this recognition. We will continue to find our best success by putting our clients and candidates first."

About WunderLand Group

WunderLand Group is a digital, creative, and marketing services firm that is the go-to partner for companies to elevate their customer experience through every touchpoint. The firm's focus on long-term relationships with clients and candidates, coupled with its flexible delivery model, uniquely positions WunderLand to help clients solve their creative, digital, and marketing challenges. WunderLand Group is part of the Advanced Group, parent to professional services businesses Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO and WunderLand Group. For more information, visit wunderlandgroup.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation and differentiate on service quality.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

