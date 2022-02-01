Over 23,000 Rural Alaskans Get Access to High-Speed Internet, Thanks to Alaska Communications Broadband Network Expansion

Since 2017, Alaska Communications has expanded broadband service by more than 23,000 locations in underserved areas of Alaska. This expansion is funded in part through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005224/en/

An Alaska Communications field technician drives through North Pole, Alaska. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2021 alone, Alaska Communications launched or expanded high-speed service available to homes and businesses in Anchor Point, Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Homer, Hoonah, Kasilof, Nikiski, North Pole, Soldotna and Sterling.

"Many aspects of our lives today rely on a broadband connection," said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO. "Our work to expand service to underserved areas means more Alaskans have access to telemedicine, economic and educational opportunities, and more."

Under this expansion, Alaska Communications' service offers speeds exceeding the bandwidth required by CAF II in most locations.

"We're excited about what 2022 has in store," said Bishop. "Network expansions, new technologies and new federal funding programs will positively impact thousands of Alaskans. Consumer demand for broadband continues to grow and evolve. Our work is never done to improve services for Alaskans."

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. ATNI, is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005224/en/