Nigeria Gas Genset Market Analysis and Growth Forecast Report 2021-2030: Rising Carbon Emission & Booming Industrial and Commercial Development Amidst Long-standing Energy Crisis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nigeria Gas Genset Market Research Report: By Power Rating and Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From an estimated $259.8 million in 2021, the Nigerian gas genset market revenue is set to rise to $514.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% between 2021 and 2030.
The biggest reason behind it will be the rising population and rapid industrialization and urbanization, which are all driving the demand for electricity. Thus, to keep operations running, individuals and commercial and industrial entities are turning to gas gensets.
The need for generators has been strengthened by the inadequate production of electricity at Nigeria's power plants. Moreover, not all of the power that is produced is delivered to users, as the grid infrastructure of the country is rather poor, which results in large transmission losses. Hence, since electricity cuts are a regular feature in the nation, gas gensets continue to witness high sales.
Key Findings of Nigeria Gas Genset Market Report
Gas gensets of power ratings of 1,000 kilovolt-Amperes (kVA) and above witness the highest sales in the nation because of their importance in the energy, manufacturing, and commercial sectors. Commercial applications will witness the fastest growth in the Nigerian gas genset market on account of the high sales of these machines to entities in the telecom and real estate industries.
The growing construction and oil and gas sectors are a key reason for the rising demand for gas gensets. Construction sites, even those that are located in cities, often lack a grid connection, while most oilfields are located at remote places. Therefore, both these sectors require an alternate source of electricity for keeping the machines and operations running nonstop.
The increasing air pollution levels are another key factor behind the high sale of gas gensets in Nigeria. Although gas gensets do emit greenhouse gases (GHGs), the emissions are a lot lower than those of diesel gensets. Thus, with the implementation of strict emission regulations on diesel engines, people in the country are turning to gas gensets, which are, additionally, cheaper to operate because of their high fuel efficiency.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian gas genset market was negatively impacted, as the lockdowns led to the closing of factories and commercial spaces, thereby leading to a reduction in the demand for electricity. Moreover, the restrictions on imports led to a low availability of components with generator manufacturers.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Rising carbon emission
Drivers
- Booming industrial and commercial development amidst long-standing energy crisis
Restraints
- Lack of gas grid connectivity via pipeline
Opportunities
- Sustainable energy goals
Impact of COVID-19
Regulatory Framework Analysis
- Regulation on the Import of Gensets
- Regulation on Gas Gensets
Overview of the Power Sector in Nigeria
- Generation
- Prime Energy
- Transmission
- Distribution
- Key Players in Nigerian Power Sector
- Policies and Laws Concerning Power Sector in Nigeria
Import-Export Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
In the Nigerian gas genset market, the biggest players include
- YorPower Ltd.
- Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited
- Jubaili Bros
- Cummins Inc.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- John Holt Plc
- Atlas Copco AB
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mikano International Limited
- JMG Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptcbnk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005934/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.