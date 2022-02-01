National Law Journal Recognizes Lighthouse's Spectra Platform as a Legal Technology Trailblazer

Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled ediscovery, compliance and information governance services for Fortune 500 companies and Am Law 250 firms, is pleased to announce that The National Law Journal has recognized its revolutionary Spectra platform as a 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazer. The annual list acknowledges legal technologies that are changing the way law firms and/or legal departments operate.

Lighthouse's Spectra platform transforms how in-house legal teams and law firms conduct ediscovery. It provides the industry's most powerful ediscovery tools in one automated, intuitive experience that simplifies workflows. With Spectra, law firms and legal departments can maximize ediscovery reviews with minimal training and time commitment. Its scalability also allows users to customize processes within the platform to mitigate risk and significantly lower litigation costs.

"Spectra is a truly unique platform: It combines the best third-party ediscovery tools with Lighthouse's advanced proprietary technology, all with a simple, integrated and highly automated user experience that's unmatched in the market," said Lighthouse Chief Executive Officer Brian McManus. "Spectra allows our clients to more efficiently manage matters – across compliance, investigations and litigation – but without the in-depth training, maintenance costs or lengthy contracts they experienced with other offerings. We are honored that the platform has been selected as a Legal Technology Trailblazer, because it reaffirms what our customers tell us: Spectra has revolutionized the way they work."

You can learn more about the Spectra platform here. The full list of 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazers is available here.

About Lighthouse

For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform, Spectra, designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world's leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

