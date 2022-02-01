MiraMed Circle of Warmth Provides EMPWR Coats to U-M Wolverine Street Medicine

The Circle of Warmth campaign, an endeavor provided by the MiraMed Family of Companies, located in Jackson, Michigan, is currently in its fourth year of partnership with the Empowerment Plan. The Empowerment Plan seeks to end the generational cycle of homelessness by employing individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness to produce durable coats that turn into sleeping bags.

This winter the MiraMed Circle of Warmth campaign has donated 100 coats to Wolverine Street Medicine, a program founded by University of Michigan Medical School students in 2017. Their mission is to improve health of the homeless community, educate medical students on best practices in care and treatment of homeless people and raise awareness of health challenges associated with homelessness. These coats will be handed out to the homeless community while the clinic provides medical attention as well as food and a connection to the communities' local resources.

Tony Mira, President and CEO of MiraMed asks, "Please consider donating to the Empowerment Plan to help organizations like Wolverine Street Medicine keep up the much-needed work they are doing in our communities."

"The support Empowerment Plan has received from Tony and the MiraMed Family of Companies has been instrumental in our ability to impact lives through the jobs we create and the coats we make. Without the generosity of companies like MiraMed, we would not be able to get our life-saving coats into the hands of those that need them most. We are so grateful for this partnership and all Tony has done and continues to do to shed light on not only our mission, but also the work of so many others including Wolverine Street Medicine. Without the joint efforts of our donors and distribution partners, Empowerment Plan would not be able to have the reach and lasting impact that we do," said Erika George, Chief Development Officer for the Empowerment Plan.

About MiraMed Global Services

Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, MiraMed Global Services stands as the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. MiraMed partners with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide a broad portfolio of customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits. MiraMed has offices in Jackson, MI, Chicago, IL, Birmingham, AL, Thousand Oaks, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Boston, MA, Dearborn, MI, Portland, OR, Dallas, TX, Chennai, India and Manila, Philippines.

MiraMed pairs healthcare industry experts with world-class processes, infrastructure and technology to deliver meaningful and measurable results. This proprietary model enables sustainable change by delivering complete, customizable and enhanced revenue cycle solutions devised to meet a client's own unique financial and organizational needs.

If you would like more information, please go to http://www.miramedgs.com or email info@miramedgs.com.

About Empowerment Plan

Empowerment Plan, headquartered in Detroit, MI, works to employ and empower individuals experiencing homelessness to break the generational cycle of poverty by producing a sleeping bag coat for those in need. This employment opportunity ensures that each person hired is able to earn a stable income, find secure housing, and regain their independence. Over the last ten years, the organization has pulled more than 100 families from homelessness and distributed 55,000 sleeping bag coats to those in need around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005911/en/