Global STD Home Testing Market Research Report 2021-2027: Focus on Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papilloma Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "STD Home Testing Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global STD home testing market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027

The growing prevalence of STDs, government support for home testing services, and increasing awareness among people related to the availability at home testing services are some of the key factors that are making huge contribution to the global STD home testing market. However, low awareness among people related to such kind of testing in low-income economies where prevalence of STDs is high may hinder the growth of the market.

The global STD home testing market is segmented based on disease type and sample type. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes simplex virus, human papilloma virus (HPV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and others.

Chlamydia infection is the most commonly reported STD in the US. Various home Chlamydia STD test kits are available to detect Chlamydia infections. EverlyWell provides at-home Chlamydia and Gonorrhea tests by using urine samples at around $49 cost. HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. Based on sample type, the market is segmented into blood-based, oral-fluid based, urine based, and other body fluid based.

The global STD home testing market is further segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2020, the North America held considerable market share in STD home testing market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of STD infected population, rising incidences of unprotected sex, and lack of awareness regarding STDs are some key factors that are leading towards the high demand for the STD home testing market in the region.

The prominent players operating in the global STD home testing market include

AdvaCare Pharma USA (Accuquik Test Kits)

Biosure (UK), Ltd.

Everlywell, Inc.

JAL Medical (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Mylab Discovery

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories

Autotest VIH

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global STD Home Testing Industry

Recovery Scenario of Global STD Home Testing Industry

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2. Impact of COVID on key players

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global STD Home Testing Market by Disease

5.1.1. Chlamydia

5.1.2. Syphilis

5.1.3. Gonorrhea

5.1.4. Herpes Simplex Virus

5.1.5. Human Papilloma Virus

5.1.6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus

5.1.7. Others

5.2. Global STD Home Testing Market by Sample

5.2.1. Blood Based

5.2.2. Oral- Fluid Based

5.2.3. Urine- Based

5.2.4. Other Body Fluid Based

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag2w03

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005939/en/