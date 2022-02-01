Global STD Home Testing Market Research Report 2021-2027: Focus on Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papilloma Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "STD Home Testing Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global STD home testing market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027
The growing prevalence of STDs, government support for home testing services, and increasing awareness among people related to the availability at home testing services are some of the key factors that are making huge contribution to the global STD home testing market. However, low awareness among people related to such kind of testing in low-income economies where prevalence of STDs is high may hinder the growth of the market.
The global STD home testing market is segmented based on disease type and sample type. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes simplex virus, human papilloma virus (HPV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and others.
Chlamydia infection is the most commonly reported STD in the US. Various home Chlamydia STD test kits are available to detect Chlamydia infections. EverlyWell provides at-home Chlamydia and Gonorrhea tests by using urine samples at around $49 cost. HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. Based on sample type, the market is segmented into blood-based, oral-fluid based, urine based, and other body fluid based.
The global STD home testing market is further segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2020, the North America held considerable market share in STD home testing market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of STD infected population, rising incidences of unprotected sex, and lack of awareness regarding STDs are some key factors that are leading towards the high demand for the STD home testing market in the region.
The prominent players operating in the global STD home testing market include
- AdvaCare Pharma USA (Accuquik Test Kits)
- Biosure (UK), Ltd.
- Everlywell, Inc.
- JAL Medical (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
- Mylab Discovery
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- bioLytical Laboratories
- Autotest VIH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
- Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global STD Home Testing Industry
- Recovery Scenario of Global STD Home Testing Industry
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2. Impact of COVID on key players
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global STD Home Testing Market by Disease
5.1.1. Chlamydia
5.1.2. Syphilis
5.1.3. Gonorrhea
5.1.4. Herpes Simplex Virus
5.1.5. Human Papilloma Virus
5.1.6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus
5.1.7. Others
5.2. Global STD Home Testing Market by Sample
5.2.1. Blood Based
5.2.2. Oral- Fluid Based
5.2.3. Urine- Based
5.2.4. Other Body Fluid Based
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. South Korea
6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag2w03
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005939/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.