Lincoln International Launches Private Funds Advisory

Industry Leaders Join Firm to Establish New Practice Advising General Partners

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new offering, Private Funds Advisory. The new group will advise and partner with private equity firms to raise capital and create tailored private capital solutions.

Industry leaders Steve Carre and Dan Posternak have joined Lincoln as Managing Directors in New York to co-head Private Funds Advisory. Carre and Posternak most recently were Managing Directors and co-led the Private Funds Group Advisory Team at UBS. Having worked together for nearly a decade, they are launching the team at Lincoln together with plans to expand domestically and globally. The team will advise private equity firms on opportunities that deliver to clients more capital and time to support their strategic growth objectives, including single asset investment vehicles, primary funds, coinvest vehicles and GP-led structures, such as continuation funds.

"Lincoln is a leader in advising private equity clients on strategies and transactions that drive growth and value," said Rob Brown, Lincoln's Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to bring Dan and Steve into the firm to expand our capabilities to help private equity firms achieve their fund raising and investment objectives. With their leadership, we are well positioned to partner with private equity firms across a continuum of opportunities."

The Private Funds Advisory team will collaborate across Lincoln's platform to bring best-in-class, bespoke strategies to clients, including engaging the deep industry and domain expertise of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Advisory, Valuations & Opinions and Financial Sponsors Coverage professionals.

"Over the past decade we have seen private equity firms embrace a wider spectrum of capital raising solutions and structures," said Eric Malchow, North America Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln International. "Dan and Steve's expertise widens our bench of advisors and positions us well to bring solutions on the cutting edge of what's next for private capital."

Together, Carre and Posternak have more than 40 years of experience advising private investment firms on their capital raising needs – including starting new funds and raising capital for individual investments, leading raises for tenured funds and extending private equity ownership of a portfolio company through a continuation fund.

"We see in Lincoln the tenacity, creativity, and, above all, client-focus that Steve and I have built our careers around," said Posternak. "We spend time understanding what our clients are striving for – and map out the practical ways to achieve those fundraising objectives. It's this true partnership that sets us apart."

"We can help private equity firms think beyond the obvious fundraising paths to a full spectrum of potential strategic objectives, pushing the edge of what clients can achieve," added Carre. "We've reached a pivotal moment in private investing, where new capital sources and structures have become ubiquitous – and where possibility has no limit."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies and to public and privately held companies around the world. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory. As one tightly integrated team of more than 725 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective on the global private capital markets, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005901/en/