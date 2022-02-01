Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires Pevida Highway Designers, LLC

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Pevida Highway Designers, LLC (PHD), a transportation civil engineering firm based in Miami, Florida.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States.

PHD will operate as Pevida Highway Designers, an Ardurra Group Company, from its three offices in Florida and will serve as a platform for transportation engineering services in the Southeastern United States.

Ardurra's President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, "PHD's slogan, "Think BIG" is exactly what Ardurra is about it. We want partners who think big and that is what we found with PHD. PHD's core values, including technical, lifestyle, fun and collaboration, resonated with Ardurra. This is completely in-line with our core mission and values. This addition to the Ardurra family provides a solid platform to grow our transportation services in the Southeast."

Walfry Pevida, PHD's Founder, added, "PHD has experienced unprecedented growth since its inception in 2016, attracting some of the best engineering talent in Florida. Joining the Ardurra family enables us to continue growing, accelerating the momentum gained with the goal of building the premiere US transportation firm, including a national alternative project delivery practice. With Ardurra, we can expand and work on major signature transportation projects nationally, as well as continue to cultivate a strong culture that thrives on technical excellence and putting our people first."

Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners added, "Acquisitive growth works best when the firms offer services that are strategically complementary, operate with cultures that fit seamlessly, and share the same vision for growth. The talented and dedicated team at PHD checks all of these boxes, and more. We are excited to welcome them to the Ardurra family and look forward to what we can achieve together."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznic, LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.

AEC Advisors initiated the transaction and advised PHD.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.

