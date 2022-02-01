Trivest Announces Promotions Across the Firm

Trivest Partners ("Trivest" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce the following promotions — a recognition of accomplishment that fully exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Steve Reynolds has been elevated to Partner. Steve joined Trivest in 2011 originally as an associate and has contributed significantly to the value creation of the Firm's mid-market fund investments. He serves on the Board of several current portfolio companies, including PeopleShare, PCRK Group, Envirowaste and Thermal Concepts. Previously, he was involved in the firm's investments in Oil Changers, PPR, North Star Seafood, Wise Company and Advanced Discovery. Prior to Trivest, Steve worked in investment banking with Baird and Houlihan Lokey. Steve received his B.B.A. in Accounting with a second major in Theology from the University of Notre Dame.

Todd Jerles has been elevated to Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer. Todd joined Trivest in 2008 and manages all operational aspects of the Firm including overall strategy, investor relations, human resources, finance/accounting, and marketing. Prior to joining Trivest, he was a member of the healthcare investment banking groups of Lehman Brothers and SVB Leerink in New York. Todd received his B.A. in Economics, Phi Beta Kappa, from Indiana University and M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Matt Bates has been promoted to Principal with a primary focus on Trivest Discovery Fund. Matt joined Trivest in 2020. Prior to joining the Firm, he spent seven years with H.I.G. Capital's LBO Fund in Miami. Matt began his career focused on M&A transactions and private equity investments for Stephens Capital Partners. He received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida, summa cum laude, and M.B.A. from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Reid Callaway has been promoted to Principal with a primary focus on Trivest Discovery Fund. Reid re-joined Trivest in 2020, having previously been with the Firm from 2015-2018. Prior to rejoining Trivest, Reid worked in venture capital at Basis Set Ventures. He also previously was a private equity Associate at NGP Energy Capital and an investment banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers. Reid received his B.B.A. in Finance and B.A. in the Plan II Honors Program from the University of Texas, and he received his M.B.A. from Stanford University.

Micah Dawson has been promoted to Principal in the Portfolio Support Group, which facilitates onboarding of new investments, portfolio compliance, and implementation of Path to 3x, the Firm's proprietary value creation strategy. Micah joined Trivest in 2018. Prior to joining Trivest, Micah held several senior operating roles at Tru-Flex, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, where he also worked in the Strategy and Corporate Development Group. He received a J.D./M.B.A. from the University of Virginia and a B.Arch from the University of Miami.

Frank Hapak has been promoted to Principal. Frank joined Trivest in 2018 and focuses on the Firm's mid-market funds. He has worked with several current and former portfolio companies, including Oil Changers, Total PowerGen Solutions, Fortress Brand, and BCC Engineering. Prior to joining Trivest, he worked for Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, a former portfolio company of Carousel Capital. Frank was previously an Associate at Carousel Capital and an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of Piper Jaffray & Co. Frank received his B.B.A. from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Tony Hill has been promoted to Principal within the Business Development organization. Tony joined Trivest in 2019 and co-leads the Firm's BD team and other strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Trivest, Tony cofounded two technology companies. One of them, Dealnexus, was acquired by Intralinks and grew into the largest online deal sourcing network for mid-market M&A professionals in the world. Before launching Dealnexus, Tony was a Vice President of investment banking at Cross Keys Capital. He also previously worked at Siemens AG in Germany. Tony received his B.S. in Finance, as well as his M.B.A., from the University of Florida.

Patrick Mirski has been promoted to Vice President with a focus on the Firm's mid-market funds. Patrick joined Trivest in 2019. Prior to Trivest, Patrick was an Associate at Sterling Partners and an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Lincoln International. He received his B.S. and M.A.S. in Accountancy from the University of Illinois.

Michael Maynard has been promoted to Senior Associate. Michael joined Trivest in 2013 and is focused on its mid-market funds. After completing a year-long internship, he joined the Firm as a full-time Analyst where he assisted the deal team with an array of activities including analysis of investment opportunities, deal execution, marketing, and other initiatives. He has worked with several current and former portfolio companies, including Total PowerGen Solutions, BCC Engineering and Landscape Management Holding Corporation. He received his B.A. in Finance from the University of Miami.

Andres Policastro has been promoted to Senior Associate. Andres joined Trivest in 2020 and has quickly proven himself as a valuable resource to the Firm's non-control funds. Prior to joining Trivest, Andres was an Associate at Comvest Partners where he spent two years providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle market businesses. Previously, he was an Analyst at Regions Bank in Leveraged Finance. He received his B.S. in Engineering Science from Vanderbilt University.

Ryan Parker has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Ryan joined Trivest in 2019 and presides over all aspects of strategy, design, production, and management of the Trivest brand. Ryan has extensive experience leading creative production and brand development initiatives within the real estate, technology, and sports industries. Prior to joining Trivest, Ryan held multiple roles in brand marketing, including Group Creative Director of CAA's golf division, a leading sponsorship consulting agency. He holds a B.A., summa cum laude, in Economic Geography and an M.S. in Real Estate & Urban Analysis, both from the University of Florida.

"Trivest continues to chart an incredible arc of growth in every aspect of the firm. From deal sourcing and marketing to investment team and value creation, we've seen great strides from these professionals. We're thrilled to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to the firm," said Troy Templeton, Managing Partner at Trivest.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 15 firms to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top founder-friendly private equity firms for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005519/en/