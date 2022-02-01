Worldwide Spinal Cord Stimulation Industry to 2026 - Growing Awareness in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2021-2026) by Product, Disease, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.
A spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) device is surgically placed under your skin and sends a mild electric current to your spinal cord. Thin wires carry current from a pulse generator to the nerve fibres of the spinal cord. When turned on, the SCS stimulates the nerves in the area where your pain is felt. Factors such as increasing incidence of the failed back syndrome, availability of medical reimbursements, increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic pain and increasing incidence of complex regional pain syndrome are drivers for the market. Whereas adverse risks associated with spinal cord stimulation devices are restraints for the market growth.
Growing awareness in developing countries provides an opportunity for the market's growth through the availability of therapies poses a challenge.
The Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is segmented based on Product, Disease, End User and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Failed Back Syndrome
- Availability of Medical Reimbursements
- Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain
- Increasing Incidence of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Restraints
- Adverse Risks Associated with Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
Opportunities
- Growing Awareness in Developing Countries
Challenges
- Availability of Therapies
