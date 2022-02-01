Global Cosmetic Oil Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $1438.49 Million - Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic oil market is poised to grow by $1438.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.60%

This study identifies the aesthetic and health benefits offered by cosmetic oils as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic oil market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics and rising skin problems due to pollution, hormonal imbalances, genetic disorders, and others.

The report on the cosmetic oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cosmetic oil market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic oil market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the cosmetic oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amorepacific Group Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kao Corp.

LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

LOreal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

