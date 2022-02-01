Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biophotonics market is expected to grow from $41.76 billion in 2020 to $45.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to reach $63.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
Major players in the biophotonics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp, Toshiba, Procter & Gamble, Horiba, and Precision Photonics Corp.
The biophotonics market consists of revenues generated from the sales of biophotonic instruments combining optics, nanotechnology, photonics, and biotechnology. Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It refers to the use of photonic or optical means to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.
High prices of biophotonic-based devices or instruments are anticipated to limit the growth of the biophotonics market. The price of biophotonics is comparatively higher than that of conventional instruments. They are considered as more complex attributing to the integration of biological units and the generation, manipulation, and detection of light units, thereby rising their price. This will negatively impact the biophotonics market growth.
The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market. Optical engineering and imaging technologies are playing a vital role in the evolving field of minimally invasive surgeries by enabling to visualize the manipulation of tissue at remote internal sites.
According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2019, the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures reached 16.3 million in 2019, an increase of 2% over the previous year. Therefore, the surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries annually worldwide is generating higher revenues for the biophotonics market.
The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market. For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine.
This low damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine during the forthcoming years. Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Biophotonics Market Characteristics
3. Biophotonics Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biophotonics
5. Biophotonics Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Biophotonics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Biophotonics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Biophotonics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by Product Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- In-Vitro
- In-Vivo
6.2. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- See-Through Imaging
- Inside Imaging
- Spectromolecular
- Surface Imaging
- Microscopy
- Light therapy
- Biosensors
- Others
6.3. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutic
- Tests
- Others
7. Biophotonics Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Biophotonics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Biophotonics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- OPGEN
- NU Skin Enterprises
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Idex Corp
- Toshiba
- Procter & Gamble
- Horiba
- Precision Photonics Corp
- Roche Group
- GE
- Philips
- Affymetrix Inc.
- Andor Technology Ltd.
- Becton Dickinson & Co.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- FEI Company
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Olympus Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Zecotek Photonics Inc.
- Zenalux Biomedical Inc.
- Glenbrook Technologies Inc.
- Oxford Instruments Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1721o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005905/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.