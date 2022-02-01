Keystone Names Amy Kolbl as New Maryland and Virginia State Vice President

Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Amy Kolbl, CPCU, API, CIC, as our new Maryland and Virginia state vice president.

Amy will support our agents to encourage continued core carrier growth and engagement with our service divisions. She comes to Keystone from Donegal, where she served as both a personal lines underwriter for Virginia and North Carolina, as well as a business relationship manager for commercial lines. There, she cultivated strong relationships, created agency growth plans, and trained and supported agents, resulting in double digit growth for small to mid-size commercial lines business.

"We are thrilled to have Amy join our team," said Regional Vice President Michele Bicknell. "Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and experience building relationships with independent agents make her the perfect fit for this position."

"It's an honor to join the Keystone team. I look forward to building relationships with the Virginia and Maryland agents. I have a passion for helping agents and enjoy watching them succeed, and I can't wait to get to work," Amy explained.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005892/en/