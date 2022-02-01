Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021 to 2026) - by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021-2026) by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market is estimated to be USD 1.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.55%.
Blockchain technology can help in maintaining a well-connected and transparent supply chain in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Rising demand for Blockchain in supply chain management, penetration of digital technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence in the airline industry, and the need to improve the operational efficiencies and automate the processes are some of the factors attributing to the growth of Blockchain in Aerospace and Defence market. The government has also planned to use technology in military applications, and such initiatives on technology support the development of this market.
However, factors like scalability, governance and cost of usage may hinder the market growth.
The Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence market is categorized into segments like End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, and Geography.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management
- Penetration of Digital Technologies Such as Advanced Analytics, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, in the Airline Industry
- Need to Improve the Operational Efficiencies and Automate the Processes
Restraints
- Scalability, Governance, and Cost of Usage
Opportunities
- Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points
- Analytics to Improve Operational Efficiencies and Automate Repetitive Processes and Payments
Challenges
- Need of Adoption by all Parties of the Process Ecosystem
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Zamna Technologies Ltd.
- Aeron Labs
- Winding Tree
- Volantio Inc
- VeriTX Corporation
- Infosys Ltd.
- Insolar Technologies GmbH
- LeewayHertz Technologies
- Moog Inc.
- 3IPK
- Accenture Plc
- Cryptowerk Corp. Inc.
- Decent Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- KPMG International
- ObjectTech Group Ltd.
- SITA Laboratories Inc.
