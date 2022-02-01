Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021 to 2026) - by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021-2026) by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market is estimated to be USD 1.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.55%.

Blockchain technology can help in maintaining a well-connected and transparent supply chain in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Rising demand for Blockchain in supply chain management, penetration of digital technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence in the airline industry, and the need to improve the operational efficiencies and automate the processes are some of the factors attributing to the growth of Blockchain in Aerospace and Defence market. The government has also planned to use technology in military applications, and such initiatives on technology support the development of this market.

However, factors like scalability, governance and cost of usage may hinder the market growth.

The Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence market is categorized into segments like End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, and Geography.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

Penetration of Digital Technologies Such as Advanced Analytics, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, in the Airline Industry

Need to Improve the Operational Efficiencies and Automate the Processes

Restraints

Scalability, Governance, and Cost of Usage

Opportunities

Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points

Analytics to Improve Operational Efficiencies and Automate Repetitive Processes and Payments

Challenges

Need of Adoption by all Parties of the Process Ecosystem

