PharmaJet CEO Featured in CEOCFO Magazine

Needle-free delivery is improving effectiveness of nucleic acid drugs and biologics

PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, announced that Chris Cappello, President and CEO of PharmaJet was featured in CEOCFO Magazine.

The interview focused on how the Needle-free technology works, PharmaJet's partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and how the Colorado-based company is scaling production to meet increased customer demand. The handheld, spring-powered devices deliver vaccines and other injectables by a narrow fluid stream that penetrates the skin to a precise depth. Mr. Cappello highlighted that the company is growing their novel pharmaceutical partner pipeline and currently working with over 50 partners. Additionally, the company is in the middle of scaling up 25-fold to meet customer demand to support their partner Zydus Cadila in the launch of their COVID vaccine.

Responding to the question regarding PharmaJet's key advantages, Mr. Cappello responded, "The top advantage of the technology is really around improving effectiveness of drugs and biologics. We are finding, and our partners are reporting, an increase in effectiveness of their pharmaceutical products when they are delivered with the PharmaJet devices. This is important as we can enable the next generation of drugs and biologics to come to market faster and those will have a profound impact on global communities."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is to improve people's lives through needle-free technology. PharmaJet's Needle-free Injection Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

