Sparkfly Selected to Transform Customer Engagement Systems for Round Table Pizza

Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies, announced today they have been selected by Round Table Pizza to lead their digital modernization initiative, which includes the development of exciting new guest ordering technologies and personalized customer engagement programs. Round Table Pizza kicked off their initiative by leveraging Sparkfly's newly-launched consulting program that evaluated the brand's existing and new technologies, and created a next generation martech ecosystem to effectively drive transformational customer acquisition. The quick-service brand and its franchisees operate more than 450 locations across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Alaska, and Hawaii, and is a part of FAT Brands, a leading restaurant franchising company that currently operates a portfolio of 17 restaurant brands around the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005011/en/

Sparkfly's platform will be the foundation for a customer engagement ecosystem that unifies Round Table Pizza's point-of-sale (POS) system, new web and mobile app ordering technologies, loyalty and reward capabilities, and all third-party marketplace apps to deliver a seamless experience for customers. Upon completion of the integration, the brand's online and in-store POS transactions, will offer reward program members and diners an enhanced digital customer experience that operates across all channels.

The addition of a digital wallet to the brand's mobile app will streamline the flow of transactional data, enabling the delivery of real-time personalized rewards in collaboration with their marketing and service cloud platforms.

"It's an incredible honor to have been selected by such a reputable brand as Round Table Pizza to help them on their mission to further enhance their customer experience and engagement strategies," said Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. "The ability to offer a modern reward and loyalty program, and deliver a seamless online ordering experience is critical for restaurant brands today. We are excited to be a part of this journey to further enable franchise owners to better connect with their customers and drive more revenue."

As a part of its consulting scope of work, Sparkfly led recommendations for designing, developing, and implementing an enhanced customer engagement ecosystem for the Round Table Pizza brand. Sparkfly's best-in-class teams of experienced technical, digital, and marketing leads evaluated Round Table Pizza's current marketing technology stack, made recommendations on the desired future customer engagement ecosystem, and created a roadmap for implementation.

"More than ever, today's digital customer wants a dining experience that matches their on-the-go lifestyle and serves them customized rewards, and we are eager to further engage with our valued customers through our Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards App," said Annica Conrad, CMO of FAT Brands' Quick-Service Division. "Sparkfly is expertly integrating our mobile and dine-in loyalty offerings, allowing us to offer real-time connections with our rewards members."

Incentive Program

With Sparkfly's offer management capabilities, Round Table Pizza can acquire new customers, collect transactional data, issue personalized rewards and offers through any form of media or distribution channel and redeem as part of an online order or through single-scan technology at the POS.

Round Table Pizza Mobile App Campaigns

Through Sparkfly's mobile rewards wallet technology, Round Table Pizza can make all offers available directly to customers in their mobile app, which can be used seamlessly in-store, online and via in-app ordering.

In-Restaurant Technology Intelligence

Sparkfly's bi-directional POS integration will power the brand's real-time communication of all transactional data to other marketing and analytics technologies, breaking down marketing data silos and establishing a true 360-degree view of their customer.

Frictionless Online Ordering

Sparkfly's Smart Landing Page technology will reduce offer-to-online ordering friction for Round Table Pizza customers, allowing them to redeem an online offer with a single click, reducing cart abandonment. Beyond that, Sparkfly streamlines the brand's promotion capabilities by enabling a single platform that manages all offers being redeemed through the online ordering platform or at the in-store POS.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Del Taco, Bloomin' Brands, and Great Clips unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands FAT is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 450 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005011/en/