defi SOLUTIONS Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Implements State-of-the-Art Technology: Amazon Lex, chatbots with conversational AI, and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration

Working remotely or in-facility, defi team members offer digital, AI-enabled experience to lenders and their borrowers

defi SOLUTIONS is pleased to announce the implementation of both Amazon Lex and Genesys Cloud CX™ to empower its business process outsourcing team that represents lenders from across the US and in Canada.

The Genesys Cloud CX platform is an all-in-one, composable CCaaS and employee experience solution and Amazon Lex is a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) service with advanced natural language models to design, build, test, and deploy conversational interfaces.

Using the two cloud platforms, defi BPO team members can offer a modern client experience with digital interactions and intelligent virtual assistants, whether they are working remotely from across the US or in the defi BPO Amherst, New York facility.

With the addition of Amazon Lex and Genesys Cloud CX, the defi BPO technology stack is:

OMNI CHANNEL for all customer interactions via a single hub

for all customer interactions via a single hub AI ENABLED for current and future innovation

for current and future innovation INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS for all or part of a customer interaction

defi BPO offers lenders and their borrowers improved response times and the digital interaction borrowers demand through:

AI-powered messaging that simulates human conversation through voice or text commands

messaging that simulates human conversation through voice or text commands Natural Language Processing ( NLP ) with Interactive Voice Response ( IVR ) for hands-free menu responses

) with Interactive Voice Response ( ) for hands-free menu responses IVR payments that are accepted anytime, from anywhere without agent interaction

that are accepted without agent interaction Virtual Assistants that automate and personalize the customer experience

Instant access to customer account information to inform and improve the conversation

Click-to-call integrations that streamline agent interaction

Callback for IVR offers an option for a callback while keeping the caller's position in the queue

"We are continuously seeking to improve our processes and services. These cloud technologies from Amazon and Genesys are giving us the tools we need to satisfy our lenders and their borrowers today and for the future." said Steve Bissett, VP client services, defi SOLUTIONS.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS offers lenders an end-to-end, total solution for the loan or lease lifecycle. Partnering with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies, defi's market-leading solution helps lenders exceed borrower expectations. From digital engagement through the complete lending process, defi sets new standards for flexibility, configurability, and scalability in originations and servicing (by your experts or ours). For more information, please visit www.defisolutions.com.

