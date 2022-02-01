Outlook on the Body Dryer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Avant Innovations, Haystack Dryers and Kingkraft Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Body Dryer market (2021-2026) by Distribution Channel, Type, End Users, Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body Dryer market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.96 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Body dryers are the type of air dryers that eliminate the need for bath towels by using the steam system. Body dryers blow hot or cold air at high speeds, ranging from 60-100 km/h, onto the body and are being developed to limit the use of bath towels. The factors such as growing awareness concerning personal hygiene, rising standard of living, and increasing consumer spending, particularly on premium hygiene products, are the significant factors projected to propel the growth of the Body Dryer market. Also, a body dryer enhances convenience, especially for disabled people, making the appliance necessary for sanitation. Personal hygiene products are increasingly favored, thereby boosting the growth of the body dryers market.

However, the availability of several substitutes such as wipes and disposable towels and the high cost of the product limits its adoption. It hampers the growth of the body dryer market.

The Global Body Dryer market is segmented by Distribution Channel, Type, End Users, Application & Geography.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene

Rapid Rise in Urbanization

Rising Standard of Living and Increasing Consumer Spending on Convenience Products

Restraints

Availability of Several Substitutes Such as Wipes and Disposable Towels

High Costs of Body Dryer

Opportunities

Technological Advancement and the Rising Popularity of Body Dryers

Challenges

Higher Cost of the Product

High Cost Associated with Product Installation and Maintenance

