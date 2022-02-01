Global Vaccine Research Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Pfizer, Novavax, Bavarian Nordic, CSL, Emergent BioSolutions, GSK, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Co, Mitsubishi Chemical, & Sanofi - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Vaccine Research Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vaccine research market is poised to grow by $11,928.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08%

This study identifies the growing government support for vaccine development as one of the prime reasons driving the vaccine research market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases and rising focus on immunization programs.

The report on the vaccine research market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The vaccine research market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vaccine research market vendors that include Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA.

Also, the vaccine research market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bavarian Nordic AS

CSL Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu5cg

