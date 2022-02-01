Reduce Kids' Dental Anxiety with Tips from DentalPlans.com

Get ready for Children's Dental Health Month

February is National Children's Dental Health Month, and DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, wants to make going to the dentist easier and more enjoyable for kids and their caretakers.

Oral disease is a significant health concern at any age, but it is particularly dangerous for children. Developing bodies can sustain long-lasting adverse effects due to untreated dental cavities. Kids may also suffer from emotional and educational issues as a result of the pain and socialization impacts associated with chronic oral health issues. People with oral health concerns also have a heightened chance of being impacted by cardiovascular disease and other serious conditions throughout their lives.

"Regular dental care is so important for kids, so as caregivers, we want to ensure that the children in our lives feel at ease – and even excited – about going to the dentist," says Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. "One of the best ways you can do this is by making regular dental care part of your whole family's routine and embracing the impact that good oral health can have on each person's overall health and wellbeing."

Here's how to help reduce kids' anxiety about going to the dentist:

Plan ahead. Dental appointments should be a part of the whole family's routine. Write checkup appointment dates on the calendar at the beginning of each year. This helps kids who thrive on a predictable schedule.

Schedule frequent visits. If dental visits are infrequent and often result in needing to address significant dental issues, then the child may associate dental care with shame or pain. Seeing the dentist twice or more per year for regular check-ups and cleanings can help make sure that visits are quick, easy, and a positive experience.

Be intentional about schedules. Try not to schedule a visit to the dentist at a time that is challenging for the child – around nap or mealtimes, or right before/after a challenging activity.

Let kids bring comforting items to the dentist. Encouraging a comfort object to come along can help reduce stress and/or distract the child while they are waiting for the dentist.

Find out how the dental practice is managing contagious diseases. Prior knowledge of any updated procedures can allow you to communicate with your child about what to expect. For example, if your community is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, only one caregiver may be allowed in the treatment space, dentists may be wearing additional protective equipment, and so on.

Talk to the dental staff about accommodations. If the child has sensory processing issues, or other special needs, talk to the dental staff about accommodations in advance of the appointment. The same goes for kids who have a strong gag reflex, or other issues that can make dental care a bit challenging.

Be a role model. Don't skip your own dental checkups and take good care of your own teeth. Little kids want to be grownups, so show them that adults brush, floss, and see their dentist.

Secure savings on costly procedures. Orthodontic care is a common need among children and a big expense for their caregivers. Knowing your options for lowering the cost can make the whole family feel at ease about getting braces. Many dental savings plans can save plan members 20-25% on each set of braces, so you can focus less on the financial weight and more on helping the child prepare and adapt to their new braces.

If not having dental insurance is stopping you from getting consistent dental care, consider joining a dental savings plan. In addition to deep discounts on braces, plan members can receive savings of 10-60% on most dental procedures from a nationwide network of dentists, including pediatric specialists and orthodontists. Dental savings plans can make dental care – including checkups, cleanings, fillings, sealants, braces, and more – much more affordable for families. See what you can save with the DentalPlans.com savings calculator.

