Proxima Clinical Research Honored by AVA Digital Awards

Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been honored with two gold awards and one honorable mention by AVA Digital Awards, an international creative competition honoring creative genius.

The Proxima CRO LinkedIn profile featuring its superhero protagonists Proxi and Mini Proxi won a gold award in the Web-Based Production | Social Media category along with the ProximaCRO.com Homepage, which received gold in the Web-Based Production | Creativity in Web Design category. The semi-monthly Proxima CRO eNewsletter published in the voice of CEO Kevin Coker, received honorable mention in the Digital Marketing Content category.

"We are proud of the accolades our branding and marketing efforts are receiving from reputable awards organizations like AVA Digital Awards," says Coker. "Proxi and Mini Proxi are just the beginning of our brand strategy. With the sponsorship of Inventing Tomorrow—a new podcast and educational forum, along with the other exciting superhero mascots, videos, memes, and unique creativity, we intend to expand our brand as we grow Proxima CRO into the best resource an emerging MedTech, biotech, pharmaceutical, or device company could imagine."

AVA Digital Awards receives several thousand entries from around the world. Work ranges from audio and video productions to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts to other forms of user-generated digital communication. Each award is judged on its own merit and not against the other entries. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at avaawards.com.

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center ("TMC"), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

