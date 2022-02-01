Surfaceink Launches Innovation Lab for Consumer Electronic Product Development

Surfaceink, a pioneering Silicon Valley Product Development company, announced the launch of its new Pilothouse Innovation Labs, a holistic cross-functional approach dedicated to helping Fortune 2000 brands, non-traditional technical companies and start-ups, explore the possibilities, navigate the risks, and map a clear path forward for their consumer electronic and IoT innovation development initiatives.
"Innovation and bringing clarity to our clients' visions have always been at the core of what we do at Surfaceink," said CEO Eric Bauswell. "Building upon the reliable processes, tools, and structures we have developed over the past 20-plus years, Pilothouse Labs is a formalization of those efforts."
From ideation and proof of concept to product roadmaps and market feasibility, Pilothouse Labs will focus on early-stage development of consumer electronic and IoT initiatives. The collaborative process is designed to generate innovative ideas that creatively solve a problem, are technically feasible/possible to build, commercially viable, add enterprise value, and are timely to market.
Bauswell added, "By applying our tangible, practical experience, holistic cross-functional approach and proven processes, our diverse group of strategic engineers, developers, architects, designers, and project managers is able to help clients shift the paradigm on what is possible."
Surfaceink is recognized for their full-system engineering and consulting work on flagship products for global leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Dolby, Fitbit, Google, and Intel. Surfaceink is also an Amazon Alexa Consulting & Professional Services Provider (CPS).
For more information, visit the Surfaceink website or contact Bill Kamper at bill@simplifiedsolutions.biz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220130005035/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.