Surfaceink Launches Innovation Lab for Consumer Electronic Product Development

Surfaceink, a pioneering Silicon Valley Product Development company, announced the launch of its new Pilothouse Innovation Labs, a holistic cross-functional approach dedicated to helping Fortune 2000 brands, non-traditional technical companies and start-ups, explore the possibilities, navigate the risks, and map a clear path forward for their consumer electronic and IoT innovation development initiatives.

"Innovation and bringing clarity to our clients' visions have always been at the core of what we do at Surfaceink," said CEO Eric Bauswell. "Building upon the reliable processes, tools, and structures we have developed over the past 20-plus years, Pilothouse Labs is a formalization of those efforts."

From ideation and proof of concept to product roadmaps and market feasibility, Pilothouse Labs will focus on early-stage development of consumer electronic and IoT initiatives. The collaborative process is designed to generate innovative ideas that creatively solve a problem, are technically feasible/possible to build, commercially viable, add enterprise value, and are timely to market.

Bauswell added, "By applying our tangible, practical experience, holistic cross-functional approach and proven processes, our diverse group of strategic engineers, developers, architects, designers, and project managers is able to help clients shift the paradigm on what is possible."

Surfaceink is recognized for their full-system engineering and consulting work on flagship products for global leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Dolby, Fitbit, Google, and Intel. Surfaceink is also an Amazon Alexa Consulting & Professional Services Provider (CPS).

For more information, visit the Surfaceink website or contact Bill Kamper at bill@simplifiedsolutions.biz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220130005035/en/