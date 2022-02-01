Equinor, Battelle to Explore Appalachian Basin Carbon Capture, Storage Potential

Equinor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with leading science and technology firm Battelle to advance development of a decarbonized regional energy cluster in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
"The Appalachian Basin is an important energy-producing region that also shows great promise in being a leader for the decarbonization of American industry," said Chris Golden, Equinor U.S. country manager. "Our regional hub vision will meet tomorrow's energy demands while maintaining America's industrial competitiveness within a net-zero scenario."
"Collaborating with Battelle, a like-minded organization with extensive experience in key low-carbon initiatives, brings us closer to delivering on our ambitions," Golden said.
The partnership between Equinor, a global broad energy company, with offices in Hannibal, Ohio and Triadelphia, West Virginia and Columbus, Ohio-based Battelle, the world's largest independent research and development company, will enable the timely and progressive development of one of the first low-carbon industrial regions in the United States.
"We're thrilled to be working on such an important technology challenge with a company of Equinor's stature," said John Tombari, division manager for Battelle's Carbon Management business. "We look forward to a long-lasting collaboration that will have real impact."
Under the agreement, Equinor and Battelle will undertake feasibility studies to examine the regional potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and collaborate on stakeholder outreach.
Battelle is a leader in geologic carbon dioxide capture, use and storage with more than 100 projects worldwide over the past 20 years.
Equinor has decades of experience with CCS projects of various sizes, from research and development to operations. Since 1996, Equinor has captured and safely stored more than 23 million tons of CO2.
About Equinor
Equinor is a global energy company committed to providing affordable energy for societies and taking a leading role in the energy transition. Headquartered in Norway, we're on a journey to net zero emissions through optimizing our oil and gas portfolio, accelerating growth in renewables and pioneering developments in carbon capture and hydrogen. With over 35 years history in the US, our world-class portfolio stretches across oil and gas, offshore wind, and low-carbon value chains. Learn more at equinor.com.
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005857/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.