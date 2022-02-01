Wrestling Icon "Nature Boy" Ric Flair Takes Blockchain Brawlers to the Next Level on WAX

16 Time World Wrestling Champion, Ric Flair soon to be featured in Blockchain Brawlers Play-to-Earn Game in Ultra-rare Legendary NFT Series to Be Used in Gameplay

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), the #1 metaverse blockchain for video games and NFTs and the most utilized blockchain in the world with over 12 million accounts and 20 million daily transactions, is thrilled to announce that entertainment legend "Nature Boy" Ric Flair is coming to the Blockchain Brawlers in a series of 100 NFTs in early March. The collection of legendary NFTs will play a key role in the soon-to-launch play-to-earn (P2E) game launching at the beginning of Q2 on the WAX blockchain.

"We're head over heels excited for "Nature Boy" Ric Flair to join Blockchain Brawlers," said William Quigley, President and Co-Founder of WAX. "He has made massive waves in the ring for decades, so it's only fitting for him to bring his talents and exuberant persona to the metaverse. This is a dream come true for the WAX family and community."

This gives players who haven't been able to get their hands on one of the coveted Founder's Edition legendary brawlers (currently on auction at wdny.io/all-auctions) the perfect opportunity to get in the game. The drop will feature 100 packs that will be sold (and made available to those lucky enough to get whitelisted) in early March on WAX (details on getting onto the whitelist coming soon via Discord).

One hundred lucky players will receive a pack that contains one (1) "Nature Boy" Ric Flair Legendary NFT and one (1) free Ring NFT in one (1) of four (4) editions – including Standard, Hard Core, Cage Match and Death Match. Plus, each buyer has the ultra-rare chance of scoring the icon wearing one (1) of three (3) ultra-rare belts, including National Champion, World Champion and Metaverse Champion.

And of course, beyond their mechanics, each NFT celebrates Ric Flair's exuberant character and unique appeal – they're all masterfully designed by WAX studios portraying his celebrated flowing locks, diamond-studded robes and off-the-charts enthusiasm.

This comes at a time when WAX auctions for "Founder's Edition" 1-of-1 Legendary NFTs have become something of a feeding frenzy. Players can't seem to get enough, with the top-selling Brawler garnering over 50,000 WAXP. The current crop of Blockchain Brawlers "Founder's Edition" Legendary 1-of-1 auctions typically go for well north of 30,000 WAXP.

"Blockchain Brawlers on WAX represents a huge leap forward for the blockchain gaming community of players. We combine best-in-class user experiences with an ultra-compelling crafting component. This will be buoyed by a well-balanced in-game economy to deliver the most compelling experience in the P2E space," said Michael Rubinelli, Head of Studio, WAX Games.

Tune into the Blockchain Brawlers Discord Channel for instructions on how to get whitelisted and for updates on pricing and when the packs will drop in early March.

About Blockchain Brawlers

Created by WAX Studios, Blockchain Brawlers is the rowdiest play-to-earn game in metaverse history. We're talking about a ragtag brigade of high-flying heels that includes the likes of The Iron Pole, Crocodile Dundalk, Juggernaut (to name a few) that help gamers brawl their way to NFT supremacy. The game features 400 "Founder's Edition" Legendary 1-of-1 brawlers, a limited-edition collection of Ric Flair NFTs, hard-hitting gear packs, and more to help players brawl their way to fame and fortune.

About WAX - The King of NFTs

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world's #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX's mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products.

